Crowds gather early for Bristol 4th of July parade

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) – To get a good spot at the Bristol Fourth of July Parade, getting to the parade route early is a must.

The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m., but some residents and parade-goers were up before the sun to put the finishing touches on their houses or claim their place.

The 2.5 mile parade starts at the intersection of Hope and Chestnut Streets and continues down Hope Street. The area was closed to traffic at 7 a.m. Tuesday in addition to several other nearby streets.

Folks are lining up for the start of the annual #Bristol #4thOfJuly parade! live reports all morning @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/pVwyNBGrfD — Todd Wallace (@1toddwallace) July 4, 2017

For residents of Bristol, Fourth of July is more important than Christmas. Celebrations in Bristol began on Flag Day, June 14, and will wrap up with the annual parade on Independence Day.

“I don’t think we sleep the night before,”said Tom Andrade, a Bristol resident who lives along the parade route.

The parade has the distinction of being the nation’s longest continuously-run Independence Day Parade. It has been an annual tradition in Bristol since 1785.

Traffic is expected to be heavy going in and out of Bristol throughout the day.