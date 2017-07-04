Drivers react to hands-free driving bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many drivers continue to have strong opinions about a bill that would ban cell phone use while driving in Rhode Island.

Over in Massachusetts, similar hands-free legislation is also making progress.

“I think it’s a good idea. A lot safer on the road,” said Tracy Foreman. “Everybody’s fooling around with something and that’s causing a lot of accidents.”

If Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo signs the bill, Bluetooth, ear pieces and other hands-free devices would still be allowed on the road. In addition, Rhode Island drivers could still make emergency calls using a cell phone.

“You’re always going to have the tendency to reach for it, so the farther away from you while driving the better,” Osvalbo Euarte said.

Fines for driving while using a cell phone will reportedly not exceed $100 in the state of Rhode Island. First-time violators could also get a pass if they have proof of hands-free technology.

Last week, a spokesperson for Raimondo said the governor supports the concept of the hands-free bill.