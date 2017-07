The wait is over.

Coveted Free Agent Forward Gordon Hayward announced on the Players Tribune on Tuesday that he will be joining the Boston Celtics. Hayward was also considering the Miami Heat and the Utah Jazz, the team he had played for since entering the league in 2010.

The 2017 Western Conference All-Star will now be reunited with Brad Stevens seven years after the two led Butler to the 2010 NCAA National Championship game where they lost to Duke by two points.