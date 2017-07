BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a man trespassing on commuter rail tracks was hit and killed by a train.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police say the 21-year-old man was on the right of way when he was struck in Brighton early Tuesday morning.

Transit Police confirm fatality: Trespasser struck in #Brighton. TPD Detectives investigatinghttps://t.co/spi3WcTIQl — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 4, 2017

Authorities say foul play is not suspected. The man has not been publicly identified.

Authorities are investigating.