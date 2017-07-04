RI DMV to reopen Wednesday, reservations required until July 18

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — The Rhode Island DMV is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, but reservations will still be required for about a week and a half.

DMV branches around the state remained closed Tuesday while a new computer system is being installed. Some branches, including the DMV in Cranston, are reopening tomorrow, but residents will need to secure a reservation before visiting the DMV.

“We ask that if you don’t have a reservation that you don’t come in,” Department of Revenue Director Robert Hull said.

Once Rhode Islanders secure their reservation, they still need to bring in their bar code confirmation and proof of identification to be allowed into the building. Reservations can be made through the DMV’s customer reservations portal.

To help with the transition, July 2017 expiration dates will now be extended until September. Temporary license plates will also be valid for 40 days, instead of the usual 20.

“We want this to be as painless and as flawless as we can so that by the time we get to July 18—and we start to allow walk-ins again—that this is a better experience,” Hull said.

State officials also confirmed that the computer system replacement program remains on schedule for its launch on Wednesday.

The new system costs about $19 million.