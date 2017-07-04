Sen. Whitehouse visits troops in Afghanistan on July Fourth

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse says it was emotional and inspiring to spend July Fourth with troops in Afghanistan.

Sen. John McCain, an Arizona Republican, led a group of senators to Pakistan and Afghanistan for the holiday weekend. They visited a military base in South Waziristan and met with Pakistani leaders in Islamabad before traveling to Kabul, Afghanistan.

Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, said Tuesday it was emotional because service members in Afghanistan are constantly in harm’s way and constantly making the nation proud. He called The Associated Press from Bagram airfield.

McCain has traveled to Afghanistan in past years for July Fourth.

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue are on the trip.

They met with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani.