BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) – After several hours of searching, a dive team located the body of a missing man in Lake Hiawatha late Tuesday night, police said.

The man first went missing only a few hours before, and his body was found around 11:30 p.m., according to police.

Police have not released the man’s identity or any other details at this time.

