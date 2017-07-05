Celebrating National Ice Cream Month!

July is National Ice Cream Month so in celebration, we once again visited our friends at Wright’s Dairy Farm & Baker in North Smithfield to learn all about their creation and preparation process.

They sell multiple varieties including a special flavor developed just for us: “Rocky Rhode Show” which you can buy at their location for a limited time. They have other seasonal flavors, too, as well as multiple varieties of ice cream sandwiches.

Don’t miss their pop up scoop shops throughout the summer. You can keep an eye on their social media pages for those dates and get more info on their main site as well: http://wrightsdairyfarm.com/