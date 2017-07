NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews have knocked down a fire that broke out Wednesday night inside a New Bedford apartment building.

The fire started at about 8:30 p.m. inside a fifth-floor unit at 60 South 2nd Street.

A photo taken by an eyewitness at the scene shows flames pouring out of the apartment.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

