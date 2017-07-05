Fall River police officer charged with assaulting relative

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River police officer is behind bars and facing charges after being accused of assaulting a family member, a police report stated.

According to a Freetown police arrest report, the officer, identified as Michael Malek, was arrested Monday after a neighbor called 9-1-1 because they heard a woman screaming for help and crying hysterically.

According to the arrest report, police also recovered two rifles, three shotguns, a pistol and assorted ammunition that was not stored properly.

Malek was arraigned in Fall River District Court Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with one count of assault and battery on a family member, disturbing the peace and six counts of improper storage of a firearm.

Joe Silva, Malek’s defense attorney, declined to comment following the arraignment.