How to protect yourself when hiring a contractor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The number of complaints against contractors is on the rise, according to the Rhode Island Contractors’ Registration and Licensing Board.

“We have had a spike in the number of complaints over the last 30 days,” said George Whalen, the board’s executive director. “That’s typical for this time of year.”

Whalen said getting a contract in writing is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself if you’re hiring a contractor.

“You have to be specific and clear and you really have to articulate in that contract exactly what you’re looking for,” he explained.

Things to include in a contract:

A list of materials that will be used, including the quality, quantity and brand name

Start and completion dates

Total cost

Payment schedule

You should also verify that your contractor is registered and his or her insurance is up to date.

Before you make your final payment, ask your contractor for a lien release.

“Lien releases are very important. People don’t realize it,” Whalen said. “I could go out as a contractor, purchase lumber at a local big box store, and not pay that lumber yard. Lo and behold, after I complete work for you, the lumber yard is going to put a lien on your property, so lien releases are very important.”

