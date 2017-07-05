In-Depth: Response to North Korea’s intercontinental missile test

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The United States and South Korea on Wednesday launched missiles into the sky as part of a military exercise in response to North Korea’s missile test on Tuesday.

South Korea’s president says the world should look into tougher sanctions against their northern neighbors, insisting the problem needs to be solved peacefully.

In the above video, Eyewitness News analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio joins us in studio to discuss what actions could be taken to get North Korea’s attention.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.