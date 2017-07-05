In the Kitchen: Summer appetizers

Local Comedian and At-Home Chef Andrew Williams stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share some easy, meat-free summer appetizers.
Black Bean Sliders (yields 12-16 sliders)
Ingredients:
-1 can of black beans drained and mashed with a fork
-1 cup seasoned bread crumbs
-1 egg
-1/4 red onion
½ teaspoon chili powder
-1 teaspoon salt
-1 teaspoon of pepper
-1 package of slider buns
Method:
Mix together the beans, breadcrumbs, onions, chili powder, egg, salt and pepper in a medium
bowl. Using a ice cream scoop or tablespoon scoop and form burger patties. Preheat grill to
medium heat and grill patties 4-6 min each side.
Top with fresh guacamole and pickled jalapenos
Watermelon “Pizza” with Feta Cheese and Red Onion
Ingredients:
-1 seedless medium sized watermelon
-1 large red onion
– feta cheese crumbled
-chopped basil for garnish
-2 tablespoons chopped pecans
-3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
-2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
-1 teaspoon sugar
Method:
Slice you red onion and soak for 15 min in red wine vinegar, salt and sugar. Heat grill to medium
and slice watermelon into rounds. ¾ inch thick. Remove onions from vinegar and add olive oil to
brining mixture and whisk. Brush your vinaigrette onto the water melon slices and grill on each
side 3-4 minutes.
Top your “pizza” with onion, feta crumble and chopped pecans, garnish with basil.
Sweet Potato Toasts (2 Varieties)
Ingredients:
-2 large sweet potatoes
– 2 tablespoons of nutella
-1 teaspoon cinnamon
For savory option
-1 can refried beans
-1 teaspoon chili powder
-cilantro for garnish
Method:
Slice sweet potato thin lengthwise toast in toaster, depending on toaster you may have to toast
2 or 3 times each side for desired crunch. Spread nutella on each toast and sprinkle with
toppings.