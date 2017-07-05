In the Kitchen: Summer appetizers

Local Comedian and At-Home Chef Andrew Williams stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share some easy, meat-free summer appetizers.

Black Bean Sliders (yields 12-16 sliders)

Ingredients:

-1 can of black beans drained and mashed with a fork

-1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

-1 egg

-1/4 red onion

½ teaspoon chili powder

-1 teaspoon salt

-1 teaspoon of pepper

-1 package of slider buns

Method:

Mix together the beans, breadcrumbs, onions, chili powder, egg, salt and pepper in a medium

bowl. Using a ice cream scoop or tablespoon scoop and form burger patties. Preheat grill to

medium heat and grill patties 4-6 min each side.

Top with fresh guacamole and pickled jalapenos

Watermelon “Pizza” with Feta Cheese and Red Onion

Ingredients:

-1 seedless medium sized watermelon

-1 large red onion

– feta cheese crumbled

-chopped basil for garnish

-2 tablespoons chopped pecans

-3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

-2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

-1 teaspoon sugar

Method:

Slice you red onion and soak for 15 min in red wine vinegar, salt and sugar. Heat grill to medium

and slice watermelon into rounds. ¾ inch thick. Remove onions from vinegar and add olive oil to

brining mixture and whisk. Brush your vinaigrette onto the water melon slices and grill on each

side 3-4 minutes.

Top your “pizza” with onion, feta crumble and chopped pecans, garnish with basil.

Sweet Potato Toasts (2 Varieties)

Ingredients:

-2 large sweet potatoes

– 2 tablespoons of nutella

-1 teaspoon cinnamon

For savory option

-1 can refried beans

-1 teaspoon chili powder

-cilantro for garnish

Method:

Slice sweet potato thin lengthwise toast in toaster, depending on toaster you may have to toast

2 or 3 times each side for desired crunch. Spread nutella on each toast and sprinkle with

toppings.