Police: Man arrested after allegedly wielding rifle in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a suspect in Pawtucket following the report of a man with a rifle on McCallum Avenue, according to Pawtucket Police Sgt. Timothy Graham.

Graham said a victim reported that a man, identified by police as Steven Burgos, allegedly grabbed a rifle from the trunk of a car during an argument and chased the victim with it.

With help from a Woonsocket police K-9, officers found and arrested Burgos, Graham said. Police said they also discovered a loaded .22 caliber long rifle.

Burgos is charged with felony assault, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence and disorderly conduct, Graham said.

According to Graham, Burgos is set to be arraigned in District Court on Wednesday morning.