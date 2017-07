EXETER, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian and left the scene.

Police say 27-year-old Sarah Balmforth was hit sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday in Exeter.

Troopers are searching for a late-model Jeep Wrangler between the years of 1997 and 2006 with front passenger-side damage, specifically missing or damaged light fixtures.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.