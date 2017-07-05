Police: Suspect who crashed into several police cruisers still on the loose

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspect who reportedly hit a number of unmarked police cruisers, other vehicles and a building is still on the loose, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety said.

According to the spokesperson, police attempted to apprehend Vincent D’Ambra, 27, around 10 a.m. on Post Road before D’Ambra reportedly resisted arrest and drove off in his car.

After striking several vehicles and a building, D’Ambra got out of his vehicle and ran away on foot, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said D’Ambra was wearing a white t-shirt and teal shorts when he was last seen.

If you have information about the incident or the suspect, you are urged to call the Rhode Island State Police Detective Bureau at (401)-444-1158.