Providence school administrators to be retrained after apparent mishandling of molestation case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence School Board is taking steps to address the apparent mishandling of abuse allegations against an elementary school gym teacher.

At an emergency meeting Wednesday night, the board asked Superintendent Chris Maher to present the district’s current emergency protocols following the arrest of James Duffy.

Duffy, 53, a gym teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School, was placed on paid administrative leave after three female students reported being inappropriately touched by him.

Under state law, anyone who has reasonable cause to know or suspect that a child has been the victim of sexual abuse must report it to the DCYF within 24 hours. However, the agency said it was never contacted by the school department and didn’t learn of the allegations until about six weeks later.

Providence School Board President Nicholas Hemond said last week he was “extremely frustrated” by how school officials handled the investigation.

The board decided that all school administrators must be retrained on the department’s emergency protocols and laws before the next school year.

The board also said it plans to conduct its own investigation into what happened and look into disciplinary action, but Providence police have asked the board to wait until their investigation is completed.

In the meantime, Hemond said it won’t stop them from reviewing their policies. To make sure the proper processes are in place, the board created a working group that will include members of the DCYF and city police.

Hemond said he expects the group’s first meeting will be held within the next couple of weeks.

The protocols are reviewed and revised every three years. The mandatory reporting to the DCYF didn’t come about until last year, which was not a year the policies were reviewed.

