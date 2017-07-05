Providence shooting sends woman to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson from the Office of Public Safety.

Francisca Valdez, 48, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after being shot in the abdomen outside her home at 102 Princeton Avenue around 9:30 p.m., officials said.

Valdez currently remains at the hospital, where she is reportedly in stable condition.

Officials said no arrests have been made at this time, and police investigations are ongoing.

