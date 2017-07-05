Providence working to correct polling place error in Ward 3 special election

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence Board of Canvassers has mailed out corrected notices to voters in Ward 3 after some of them received the wrong information about where they’ll be voting in next week’s special City Council primary.

The accurate information was mailed Monday and should arrive by the end of the week, according to Victor Morente, a spokesperson for the city.

Morente said “a conversion issue between the printer and production” caused the error, pinning the blame on the vendor who helped prepare the notices. He said the Board of Canvassers was not at fault and the corrections will not come with any additional cost for the city. He said poll staffers will help in directing voters to the correction polling location if they need it.

Democrats Daniel Chaika, Nirva LaFortune and Mark Santow are running in the special Democratic primary July 12. The winner will take on Republican David Lallier Jr. and independent Chris Reynolds in the general election Aug. 16.

The candidates are running to replace Kevin Jackson, a longtime Democratic councilman who was overwhelmingly recalled by Ward 3 voters May 2. The recall was organized after Jackson was arrested and indicted last year on charges that he embezzled from a youth sports organization he founded in 1978. Jackson is also accused of using his campaign fund to cover personal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty.

Both the primary and general elections will including four polling places in the ward, which stretches from the University Heights apartment complex off of North Main Street all the way north to the Pawtucket line.

Summit Commons, Nathan Bishop Middle School and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School all remain polling places, but the Providence Hebrew Day School on Elmgrove Avenue has replaced the Church of the Redeemer as the fourth location.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan