PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Weezy.

Weezy is an eight-year-old mix breed dog who loves to go for walks and does well in the car.

PARL says that Weezy is already trained, calm and would be nice for a family not looking for a rambunctious puppy.

They also say that he should be the only pet in the house.

If you’d like to meet Weezy or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.