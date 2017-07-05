RI DMV officially reopens, but reservations are required

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — The Rhode Island DMV has officially reopened, but reservations will still be required at all branches for around a week and a half.

The R.I. DMV closed Monday and Tuesday while a new $19 million computer system was being installed. Starting Wednesday and through July 17, the DMV will only be serving customers who made reservations in advance. That’s to give staff time to get used to the new system.

In addition, some R.I. DMV branches will remain closed as late as July 20.

Customers arriving at DMV offices must either print out a confirmation of their reservation with a bar code, or have it available on their phone. Reservations can be made through the DMV’s customer reservations portal. Customers will also need to bring proof of identification to be allowed into the building.

To help ease the transition, the agency is extending July expiration dates for licenses and registrations until September, and also extending temporary license plates from 20 days to 40 days.