RI state trooper charged with assaulting family member during fight

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island State Police trooper was placed on administrative leave this week after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Timothy Jamieson, 25, of West Greenwich, is accused of assaulting a family member during an incident in Smithfield early Sunday morning.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, Smithfield officers responded at about 1 a.m. to reports of an altercation involving approximately 10 people in the area of Lakeside Drive.

Police learned that a fight took place between Jamieson and an adult male family member, but neither man nor any witnesses would provide a formal statement as to what happened.

Jamieson was arrested on misdemeanor charges of domestic simple assault and battery and domestic disorderly conduct. The report stated that the family member appeared to have suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Smithfield Police Captain Michael Rheaume confirmed to Eyewitness News on Wednesday that Jamieson is a Rhode Island State trooper.

Laura Meade Kirk, a spokesperson for the department, released a statement to Eyewitness News on Tuesday saying he has since been placed on leave.

“We were disappointed to learn about an incident in Smithfield involving one of our troopers. We immediately placed the trooper on administrative leave and launched an internal investigation into this matter.”

Kirk declined to comment further.

Jamieson was arraigned Monday and released on personal recognizance. He’s due back in court on July 18.

