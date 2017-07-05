Search suspended for missing fisherman

MONTAUK, N.Y. (WPRI) – The Coast Guard has called off the search for a missing crew member of the New Bedford-based fishing vessel Miss Shauna.

The man, 55, was last seen just after 4 p.m. on Monday, and he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Coast Guard boats, helicopters, and airplanes as well as 10 other fishing vessels combed over 4,200 square miles of ocean south of Montauk, New York.

The search was called off late Tuesday after over 28 hours of searching.

Miss Shauna is a 51-foot fishing vessel based out of New Bedford.