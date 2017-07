WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating a crash involving one of their cruisers.

Police said a Jeep was pulling out of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Bald Hill Road Wednesday afternoon when the cruiser swerved to avoid something and the two vehicles collided.

No one was hurt, according to police, but the cruiser was heavily damaged.

Investigators are now working to determine who was at fault.