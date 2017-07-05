Woman struck by float at Bristol parade, dragged several feet

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) – A Maine woman is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday after she was struck by a parade float Tuesday morning, according to Bristol police Captain Brian Burke.

Burke said that the woman, 69, was hit by the float as the parade turned onto Hope Street from Chestnut Street. She was part of the group accompanying the float, which featured a replica of the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier at the annual Fourth of July Parade in Bristol, according to Burke.

The woman “was struck by the front of the float and dragged a very short distance,” Burke said. “The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped. Several bystanders and rescue workers then ran immediately to the area.”

Bristol Fire Rescue treated the woman for visible cuts on the scene, and transported her to Rhode Island Hospital.