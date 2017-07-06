Coventry man suspected of crashing into police cars arrested

Related Coverage Police: Suspect who crashed into several police cruisers still on the loose

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Coventry man suspected of crashing into a number of unmarked police cars, other vehicles and a building was arrested Thursday, according to Captain David Borek of the Rhode Island State Police.

Borek said D’Ambra is facing multiple charges including resisting arrest and reckless driving. Borek said D’Ambra is also facing unrelated charges including indecent solicitation of a child and felony assault / dangerous weapon or substance.

Police said they attempted to arrest of D’Ambra around 10 a.m. on Post Road in Warwick Wednesday. D’Ambra resisted, driving off in his car and hitting several vehicles and a building in before he evaded capture on foot, according to police.

D’Ambra is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning, Borek said.