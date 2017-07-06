It’s the 4th Annual East Commerce Solutions Classic to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence. Through the East Commerce Solutions Classic, sponsors and players will help Providence Boys & Girls Clubs employ teens this summer and provide them with college prep courses. Ed Medeiros, President/CEO East Commerce Solution and Nicole Dufresne, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence joined us with more details about the event.

Monday, July 17, 2017

TPC Boston, Norton, MA

9:30AM- Welcome and Registration Raffle Opportunity

10:30AM- Custom club-fittings on the Practice Facility, pointers and equipment demo with Assistant Golf Professional Don Baldassare and team. TPC Golf Pro Shop will match or beat any competitor’s advertised price on equipment.

11:00AM- Buffet Lunch

12:00PM- Shotgun Start

5:30PM- Cocktails & Raffle

6:30PM- Event Awards Dinner

TPC Boston will provide the PGA Tour Experience for East Commerce Solutions Classic players during a memorable day of golf and camaraderie. Players will also enjoy tee gifts, a lobster and steak dinner, unique raffle prizes, as well as closest to the pin, longest drive and hole-in-one contests.

For more information contact Marie Drury at mdrury@bgcprov.org or call (401) 444-0750.