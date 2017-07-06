Gov. Raimondo to lawmakers: ‘Do your job’ and pass budget

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo was channeling her inner Bill Belichick in telling lawmakers who haven’t agreed on a budget to “do your job.”

The government is operating at last year’s spending levels.

House and Senate leaders each want the other chamber to pass their version of the $9.2 billion state budget. Both chambers adjourned Friday.

The Senate amended the budget to block further increases in reimbursement to towns for lost car-tax revenue if state revenue drops.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday it’s the legislature’s responsibility to pass a balanced budget by July 1 and lives shouldn’t be disrupted because “politicians can’t do their job.”

“Do your job” is the go-to phrase of the New England Patriots coach.

Raimondo said municipalities would notice the difference later this month when larger municipal aid and school payments are scheduled to go out.

“That’s why I’m saying to the legislature, figure out a way to reconcile your differences and get me a balanced budget,” she said.

Raimondo said she’s committed to still offering a pilot program for tuition-free community college, which was contained in the budget. She said the state made a promise to students and “we will figure out a way.”