In the Kitchen: Nutella Napolean

We were joined by Chef Andrea Leonardo from the Thirsty Beaver this morning in the Rhode Show kitchen. She showed us how to make Nutella Napolean.
Ingredients:
- 1 26.5 oz Jar Nutella
- 1 8oz Package Cream Cheese
- 1 Cup Butter Cream Frosting
- 1/4 tsp Cinnamon
- 2 Packages Puff Pastry Dough
- 3 Cups Powdered Sugar
- 2 tbl Whole Milk
- 1/4 Cup Fudge Frosting
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 400 F (200 C).
- On a lightly floured surface, gently roll out three of the puff pastry dough into an elongated rectangle the thickness of a thin piece of cardboard.
- Transfer the dough to a baking pan (or pans) lined with parchment paper and pierce the dough all over with a fork.
- Cover the dough with another sheet of parchment paper and place a baking pan or pie weights on top to weigh down the dough as it bakes.
- Bake the weighed-down dough, in batches if necessary, about 25 minutes, or until the dough is deep golden brown. The weights and top layer of parchment paper pan can be removed the last 5 or so minutes of baking to help color the dough.
- Transfer the baked puff pastry to let cool.
- In a mixer fitted with a paddle whip cream cheese until smooth.
- Add nutella, butter cream and cinnamon until combined and fluffy.
- In a pastry bag pipe half of the filling on top of one of the baked puff pastry, place another baked puff pastry on top of this and pipe the rest of the filling. Place the last piece of baked puff pastry on top.
- In a separate bowl mix powdered sugar with milk slowly to create icing. If to thick add a tiny splash at a time.
- In a separate piping bag place chocolate fudge icing fitted with a small round piping tip, big enough to pipe a straight line.
- Pour icing over the top of the baked layer and spread evenly.
- Pipe straight lines length wise about 1/2 inch thick apart.
- With a tooth pick pull width length one way through the chocolate line reverse your pull on the next pull. Do this every 1/2 inch.
- Let set until icing has harden slightly.
- Score with a knife and cut in 8 to 10 pieces depending on desired sizes.