Judge approves sale of West Valley Inn

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After years of being on the market, an iconic banquet hall in West Warwick appears to finally have a new owner.

A Superior Court judge on Thursday approved the sale of the West Valley Inn to Roy Lacroix, a Cranston-based business owner, according to the venue’s court-appointed receiver, attorney Richard Land.

Land did not provide details on what Lacroix intends to do with the facility.

The West Valley Inn, located at 1 Petrarca St., has been in receivership since September after a deal to purchase the venue fell through.

In August, several brides told Eyewitness News the business suddenly canceled their wedding bookings and refunded their money.

Priced at $1.5 million, the facility had been on the market privately since late 2014.

Providence Business News reports the $1.2-million sale is scheduled to close July 27.

