Officer loses control of cruiser, crashes into vehicle

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – An officer was involved in a crash after losing control of his cruiser while in pursuit of a vehicle on Tremont Street Wednesday night.

The officer attempted to pull over a vehicle that police say was going 75 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. The driver sped up, refusing to pull over.

While in pursuit, the officer lost control of the police cruiser and crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the pursued car was later found and arrested.

Rehoboth police say Michael Montanez, 28, of Taunton is facing several charges including speeding, passing in a no passing zone, refusing to stop for police, reckless operation of a vehicle and driving both an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.