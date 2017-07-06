Police ID New Bedford fisherman who fell overboard near Long Island

Related Coverage Search suspended for missing fisherman

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A fisherman who fell off a New Bedford-based shipping vessel earlier this week has now been identified.

Thomas Quintin, Jr., 55, of New Bedford, was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday about two dozen miles off the coast of Long Island. The Coast Guard reportedly searched more than 4,200 square miles south of Montauk, New York, over the course of 28 hours, police said.

According to police, both of Quintin’s grandfathers worked as fishermen and were lost at sea.

Police said Quintin was an avid fisherman and that he had been a captain of a different New Bedford-based vessel for more than 20 years.