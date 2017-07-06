RI budget standoff continues for 6th day as top Dems don’t budge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s legislative leaders remained locked in a standoff for a sixth day Thursday, as House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello insisted the only way the state budget will pass is if the Senate returns and removes a provision he opposes.

Mattiello described the Senate’s move as “a political power play” during an afternoon appearance on WPRO’s Dan Yorke Show. “I call upon the Senate to pass the bill that’s been approved by the Senate Finance Committee,” he said, quoting a positive statement about the budget made by the committee’s chairman before Friday’s blowup.

Mattiello, D-Cranston, told Yorke he still has not spoken to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio since they had lunch last Thursday, but indicated he thinks others may have spurred the Senate leader’s action. “He’s doing his and other people’s bidding,” Mattiello argued.

The speaker also told Eyewitness News that if the Senate passes the original version of the budget, he would consider bringing the House back for a fall session to pass pending bills on paid sick days and gun restrictions in domestic abuse cases. Otherwise, he said, he does not expect the House to return until next January.

“I have no plans on coming back right now,” Mattiello said.

Mattiello abruptly sent the House home in protest Friday after learning the Senate planned to amend the $9.2-billion state budget already passed by the House. The amendment, approved by senators later in the day, would pause Mattiello’s proposed six-year car-tax phaseout if state revenue declines significantly in the future.

Mattiello has insisted the unusual move by senators, who usually approve the House-passed budget as is, violated a handshake agreement he had with Ruggerio, D-North Providence. The Senate leader disputes that, and continues to defend his chamber’s right to change the budget.

“I have great respect for the speaker and his passion for reducing the car tax, but no one individual in the General Assembly has the authority to dictate what will or will not be in the budget,” Ruggerio wrote in a Providence Journal op-ed published Thursday. “The Senate made this corrective action to protect taxpayers.”

Michael Sabitoni, president of the Rhode Island Building & Construction Trades Council union, dismissed State House speculation that his union had something to do with the standoff. “I think they give us a lot more credit for influence we don’t have,” he said. He also noted that a key end-of-session ask for the building trades – getting a temporary carve-out in the paid sick days bill – had won support in both chambers by Friday.

Fallout from the budget impasse is already being seen in cities and towns, which are having to decide how to handle the car tax with state policy in limbo.

Voters in Mattiello’s own district in Cranston – who narrowly re-elected him last fall on a promise to cut the tax – will be receiving bills with no reduction for now, city spokesman Mark Schieldrop said. “If something changes, we’ll send out rebates or offer credits,” he said. “We wanted to avoid being in the position to send out a supplemental tax if it came to that.”

Separately, Mattiello pushed back at Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s assertion that the Community College of Rhode Island can still offer free tuition this fall even if the budget, which contains that provision, hasn’t passed. She has not indicated where she would find the money or legal authority but said she is exploring “all our options.”

“The governor does not have the authority to do what she suggests, which is why she proposed this legislation to begin with,” Mattiello said in a statement, adding: “If the Senate would approve the negotiated budget, which the Senate Finance Committee recommended for passage, the governor wouldn’t be contemplating enacting this program without the authority to do so.”

Mattiello said he sent Raimondo a text earlier Thursday to make the same point. There was no immediate response from her office.

