RI DMV to offer more reservations after successful first day

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island DMV announced it will make more reservations available starting Thursday.

The R.I. DMV headquarters in Cranston reopened Wednesday after a temporary closure to install a new computer system. Officials said the first day was efficient and offered low wait times for customers, leading the DMV to offer more reservation time slots in the coming days.

Many customers are pleased with the reservation system, with several saying it should be implemented permanently.

“It’s definitely way more efficient to do it this way,” said Daphne Pierce, a customer from Woonsocket. “I like the appointments. You’re in and out very quickly.”

Paul Grimaldi, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Revenue, said the reservation system is working exactly as officials hoped it would.

“People are flowing right through the building. Ten to fifteen minutes [later] they’re coming back out,” Grimaldi said.

The Woonsocket and Middletown branches are scheduled to reopen Thursday, July 13 by reservation only. Regular walk-in service is scheduled to resume at DMV branches starting July 18.