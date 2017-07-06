RI Monthly talks ‘Best of RI’ party

One of the biggest events of the summer is almost here: RI Monthly’s Best of RI party! Editor Sarah Francis stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share details on the big event.

As Sarah explained, the party is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. at PPAC.

Last year’s party sold out, so those interested should buy tickets early on RIMonthly.com or by calling 421-ARTS.

Tickets include beer, wine, the martini bar, lots of food, like pizza from Providence Coal Fired Pizza, oysters from Matunuck Oyster Bar, chicken salad sandwiches from Willow Tree, desserts from Sin.

There’s live music and dancing on stage, silent auction, plus a chance to hang out with favorite local media personalities. More than 300 winners are invited.

The online auction – which includes tickets to Paula Poundstone, a getaway at Castle Hill, a cocktail-making class, etc. – is live on RI Monthly’s website through July 16.

Proceeds from the party benefit Learn It to Earn It, an educational program that provides urban Rhode Island students with access to Broadway shows.

Sarah also shared details on the July issue of Rhode Island Monthly. The cover story is all about outdoor dining, lots of great places to eat and drink al fresco.

The July issue also shares the magazine’s annual top dentists list. Editors surveyed the 600 plus dentists in the state and asked for their top picks in all kinds of practices, from general dentists to kids’ dentists to orthodontists, and other specialties.

