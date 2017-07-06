Summer Stars: Rainy Day Fun View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Providence Children’s Museum:

The Providence Children’s museum is located on 100 South Street in Providence and prides itself on operating as a creative and hands-on learning space for children ages one to eleven. Featuring a variety of exhibits that cater to all types of learning styles and children from any variety of cultural, physical, and socio-economic backgrounds, the Children’s Museum is the perfect place for parents and caregivers to spend a rainy afternoon with young children. Currently, the museum is hosting activities to celebrate the Festival of Tet, Vietnamese New Year. During the summer, the museum is open daily from 9 AM to 6 PM and opens until 8 PM on selected Fridays.

For more information, please visit the Providence Children’s Museum’s website at:

http://childrenmuseum.org/

Audrain Automobile Museum:

Located on 222 Bellevue Ave. in Newport, the Audrain Automobile Museum has a collection of hundreds of cars from 1899 to the present day. The museum displays 15-20 cars at a time, and the cars chosen are based off of a specific exhibition theme. The museum is open daily from 10 AM to 4 PM and is currently featuring an exhibition entitled, “Fun, Fast, and Fabulous,” which features cars such as the 1930 Duesenberg Model J and the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Asteroid.

For more information, please visit the Audrain Automobile Museum’s website at:

http://audrainautomuseum.org/

Rockspot Rock Climbing:

Rockspot’s two Rhode Island locations (Lincoln and Peace Dale) are an excellent place for rock climbing aficionados and novices alike. Holding climbing classes, summer camps, and yoga classes for a variety of ages, Rocksport Rock Climbing is the perfect way to stay active even in rainy weather.

Rockspot has two locations in Rhode Island, one on 100 Higginson Ave. in Lincoln, and the other on 1174 Kingstown Rd in South Kingstown.

For more information, including scheduling and pricing for rock climbing classes, please refer to Rockspot’s website below:

http://rockspotclimbing.com/

Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center:

The Jane Pickens Theater and Even Center is an art house cinema located in Washington Square in Newport, Rhode Island. The theater is especially known for the experience they create for the viewers. For example, the theater hosts a Great Gatsby film festival every August in which the theater screens the 1974 Robert Redford film and provides a continental breakfast as well as a tour of the Rosecliff Mansion where the movie was filmed. Upcoming films include Paris Can Wait, Beatriz at Dinner, and The Hero.

For more information about the Jane Pickens Theater, please visit:

http://janepickens.com/

Children’s Workshop Interview:

Michaela interviews Heather from the Children’s Workshop for fun ideas about what you can do with your kids on a rainy summer’s day.

For more information about the Children’s Workshop, please visit:

http://www.childrensworkshop.com/

Grilling Recipe:

Here is the recipe for Nick Rabar and Joe Zito’s Grilled Pork and Pickle “Egg Rolls:”

Yield: 6 servings

Recipe Time: 30 minutes (not including pulled pork)

Ingredients:

6 pieces Dough, All Purpose Based, Cut into 6×6 squares

12 slices Mortadella, Sliced

12 slices Jarlseberg Cheese

40-50ea. Pickle Chips

1 Smoked and Pulled Pork Shoulder

2 ea. Eggs

Directions:

Crack and whip, reserve. On each piece of dough add 1 sliced of cheese, then mortadella, then repeat. Top with pickles and pork shoulder. Rub the edges of the dough with egg to help seal. Roll the corner to the center, tuck the edges and then roll like an eggroll. Rub outside with rubbing oil and grill on medium- high heat until crispy and golden brown. You can baste with additional oil as it grills.

Rubbing Oil Ingredients:

½ cup Olive Oil

20 ea. Cilantro Leaves

2ea. Garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

1 pinch Black Pepper

1 pinch crushed red pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, baste on egg rolls.

