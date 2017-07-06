Tom Brady to offer secret to success in debut book

NEW YORK (AP) — Five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is adding the title of author to his resume.
Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that it will publish the Patriots quarterback’s debut book in September. “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance” is described by the publisher as an “athletes’ Bible” that will reveal Brady’s methods for success. The book will explore Brady’s path to his unusual training and exercise regimen.
In a statement, the former sixth-round draft pick calls himself “a great case study” on how the methods described in the book can transform an athlete.
Brady and New England won their fifth Super Bowl title in February by overcoming a 25-point deficit late in the game to defeat the Atlanta Falcons.
I am excited to share this with you, the culmination of what I have been working on for the past 12 years of my career – something that I know can benefit ALL people regardless of age, athletic level, or stage of life. So many people ask me, "What do I do to maintain my motivation and commitment to my sport? How is it possible to keep playing football at 40 years old?" So for anyone who's ever wondered why I feel better today than when I was 25, I've got something for you. Whether you’re a high school, college, or pro athlete, a coach, a farmer, an executive, a teacher, a doctor, a student, a parent, a graphic designer, ANYONE – I know the methods in this book can be a blueprint to better understanding how to maintain peak mental and physical fitness for the rest of your life. I call it the TB12 Method and it's coming soon (not the actual book cover pictured)… Link to preorder in bio! @tb12sports