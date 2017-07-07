$10K reward offered for information in deadly Exeter hit-and-run crash

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — An anonymous $10,000 donation is being offered as a reward for those with information about a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

Sarah Balmforth, 27, was hit by a vehicle between 9 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday on South Road, a spokesperson for Rhode Island State Police said.

The donation was anonymously sent to Friends of Animals in Need, an organization that Balmforth worked with, according to the group’s president, Russell Shalbo.

“Sarah Balmforth’s love for animals was well known to Friends of Animals in Need,” he said.

Shalbo said the donation comes with a number of conditions, including that the information given to police must lead to the arrest and arraignment of the suspect involved in the crash. The reward also can’t be split, duplicated or be given to the suspect involved in the accident, Shalbo said.

Shalbo said the decision on granting the award will be judged on the Rhode Island State Police report after the would-be suspect is arraigned. He declined further comment.

Those with information about the crash are urged to call Lt. Robert Creamer of Rhode Island State Police at 401-444-1046.