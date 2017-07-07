Clif Bars recalled due to undeclared peanuts, tree nuts

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Clif Bar & Company issued a voluntary recall of some of its products this week after learning they may contain undeclared allergens.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company has received complaints of reactions from consumers with allergies to peanuts or tree nuts. No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the recall.

The recall includes CLIF® BUILDER’S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors. No other Clif Bar products are affected.

The FDA said the bars may contain peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

The bars were sold in retail stores nationwide and online. Consumers are urged to return the recalled products to their place of purchase and request an exchange or a full refund.

Visit Clif Bar & Company’s website or call 866-526-1970 for more information.