Gallison to report to federal prison Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Disgraced former Rhode Island House Finance Committee Chairman Raymond Gallison is set to begin serving his prison sentence next week.

The U.S. Marshal’s office said Friday that Gallison is scheduled to report to Federal Medical Center Devens in Massachusetts on Monday.

Gallison, 64, of Bristol, was sentenced to 51 months in prison last month after pleading guilty to nine federal counts, including aggravated identity theft, filing false documents with the IRS and wire and mail fraud.

Documents revealed Gallison admitted to stealing $678,000 from the estate of a deceased client. He was also found guilty of stealing nearly $9,000 from the trust of a disabled person and lying to the IRS about how money was used by a taxpayer-funded nonprofit he ran.