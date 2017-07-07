In the Kitchen: Seafood “Chowder” Risotto

Executive Chef John Kolesar of Paddy’s Beach Club, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Seafood “Chowder” Risotto.

For the Risotto:

1 cup Arborio Rice

1/2 cup White Wine

4 cups vegetable Stock

2 ea large shallot diced

3 ea minced garlic clove

For the Sweet Corn Puree:

4 tbsp unsalted butter

4 cups corn kernals

2 cups heavy cream

salt

For the final plate up:

12 ea U-10 Scallops

1 cup Jonah crab

6ea strips of thick cut bacon

leaves from 1 head of celery

1/4 cup of minced chives

zest of 3 lemons

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup sweet corn puree

2Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

splash of sherry vinegar

1/2 cup heavy cream

Instructions:

For Risotto:

1. In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Saute Shallot and garlic until tender, about 4 minutes. Add rice; cook, stirring until well coated, 1 to 2 minutes. Add wine; cook, stirring until absorbed, about 1 minute. Season with salt. Gently heat broth; keep warm.

2. Add about 1 cup of warm broth. Cook, stirring frequently, until absorbed. Continue adding broth, 1 cup at a time, stirring until most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 25 minutes total. The rice should be tender

For the Corn Puree:

1. In a medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the corn and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the cream and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a blender, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and puree until smooth. Season with salt and keep warm.

For Plate up:

1. Sear the scallops until golden in color on one side and baste with butter until done, keep warm. add the risotto to the pan and Jonah crab and 1/2 cup heavy cream, once heated up fold in chives and lemon zest, season with salt and pepper, arrange 4 piles of risotto on a plate and top with seared scallop and garnish with bacon and corn puree