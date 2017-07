This morning in The Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning was local comedian, Ace Aceto, our friend from Waterfire, Bronwyn Dannenfelser and local filmmaker, Tom Denucci.

Topics:

-Teen replaces her boyfriend in all of her prom pictures and Photoshops actor Ryan Reynolds in.

-Will you really wear that old bridesmaid dress again?

-Do parents have a favorite child?