RIDOT changes course, won’t move too-heavy truck Friday night

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A truck carrying more than 500,000 pounds of cargo won’t be leaving for its final destination Friday night, after all.

After announcing plans to move the big rig – which weighs approximately seven times the state’s legal weight limit – the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced just before 6 p.m. that the truck will be staying put for at least another night.

Eyewitness News is awaiting an updated statement from RIDOT. This story will be updated with the latest.

The truck’s trip to Medway, Massachusetts will require a police escort and is expected to take about ten hours, according to RIDOT Director Peter Alviti.

“The route that they were planning on taking was pretty much the 95 corridor which they had preceded on [and that] had a high likelihood of damaging bridges along that way,” Alviti said.

Alviti said RIDOT employees worked day and night to figure out a suitable path for the truck and were finally able to find a solution. Still, there are more than 50 bridges and culverts along the route that needed to be assessed and double-checked for safety, according to Alviti.

Alviti also said a handful of bridges along the truck’s original route also had to be inspected, since the truck drove over them before it was stopped.

“There were four or five bridges that it did go over and we have all of them inspected and there was no damage to those bridges,” Alviti said.

Bay Crane, the company who operated the truck, assured taxpayers they wouldn’t have to foot the bill. In fact, Alviti said they have agreed to pay for all related costs, including costs for bridge and culvert inspections.

“Further, they have agreed to or are agreeing to post an additional $24 million in insurance in case there is any damage to the bridges that they go over. They will be entirely liable for that,” Alviti said.

State police said they are investigating whether the company that owns the truck violated state statues and if fines need to be imposed.