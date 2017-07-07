Worcester fans send 10K postcards in pitch for PawSox

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Thousands of Massachusetts baseball fans have a message for the Pawtucket Red Sox — if you’re looking for a new home, why not Worcester?

About 10,000 postcards signed by fans urging the minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox to make the move across the border were delivered to team offices.

Gene Zabinski, the president of Worcester’s Canal District Alliance, took credit for the stunt. He said Worcester has room to build a Triple-A stadium and could easily fill it with fans.

PawSox officials said this week they’ll field offers from other cities after they failed to reach an agreement to remain in Pawtucket during an exclusive negotiating period.

Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus said the city has spoken with team officials to express “openness” to a move.