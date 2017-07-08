2-alarm fire breaks out in New Bedford commercial building

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A large commercial building in New Bedford caught fire Saturday evening, causing some internal damage.

The fire escalated to two alarms Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Clean Uniforms and More! at 355 Church Street. Fire departments from Dartmouth, Acushnet, and possibly elsewhere responded to New Bedford for station coverage.

New Bedford Fire Department District Chief Joe Gioiosa tells Eyewitness News a large fire broke out inside, burning mostly clothing items and sorting tables. The fire was knocked down fairly quickly, within about fifteen minutes. Despite the damage, Gioiosa says the building is in no way a total loss.

Gioiosa went on to say there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Fire inspectors reported to the scene to determine a cause of the fire. They were on scene until about 9 p.m. but a cause has not yet been determined, according to Gioiosa.

2 alarm fire in large commercial building on Church St, New Bedford. Latest reports indicate flames knocked down, extracting smoke. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/5RxdARPKA4 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) July 8, 2017