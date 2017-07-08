Car crashes into business in Johnston plaza with a history of crashes

Related Coverage Car crashes into Johnston store

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Eyewitness News was on scene in Johnston shortly after a car drove straight into the front windows of a business.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

An employee of Supercuts, located on Commerce Way in a plaza with Stop and Shop, says she couldn’t believe what happened when she got to work and saw the damage.

“So I come to work and there’s a car in the building and they pulled it out and I’m like ‘oh my god, like I didn’t know what happened,'” says Jannine Hansen.

Hansen says none of the employees, or the client inside the business at the time, were injured.

“One of our stylists was selling product up front when it hit right near the product shelves,” said Hansen. “Thank goodness she’s okay.”

According to Hansen, the female driver told employees she had made a mistake, confusing the gas pedal for the brake, which caused the crash.

The business will remain closed for at least the rest of the weekend as crews work to board up the hole in the businesses front entrance.

Car goes through window at Supercuts. No serious injuries reported. Employee says this is the third time it's happened in this complex. pic.twitter.com/lGYojv77gY — Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) July 8, 2017

Employees at Supercuts say this is not the first time a car has driven through a window in this shopping plaza, but they never believed it would happen to their business.

“We joked about it like, ‘oh my god they’re getting closer,’ like they hit one time at the open space and then they hit another time at the open space and they hit the liquor store and then my boss making a joke said ‘they’re coming for us next,’ and here you go,” Hansen told Eyewitness News.

Eyewitness News was on scene in early April when a car crashed into an empty storefront in the same plaza. The impact caused damage to the Market Beer Wine Spirits store right next to the crash. No one was injured in this incident either.

There’s no word from Johnston police on whether the driver in Saturday’s crash will face any charges as a result.