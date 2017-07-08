Delays expected as RIDOT works on replacing bridge over 146

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Construction work on the Central Street Bridge in North Smithfield is causing some road closures this weekend.

The Department of Transportation is replacing the structurally deficient bridge, which carries traffic over Route 146. The $7.7 million project is expected to be completed next spring.

Route 146 South between the Forestdale/Slatersville exit and Exit 1 in Massachusetts was closed from late Friday night into late Saturday morning while steel for the new bridge was placed; Route 146 North will be closed in the same area from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

RIDOT says that drivers should expect delays in the area, and there are maps of the detours available on their website.