Firefighters tackle fire in vacant home on Waverly Street

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters made short work of a house fire in Providence Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said that they got the fire on Waverly Street out in about thirty minutes, and that nobody was injured.

The call came in at about 1:50 p.m. for 37 Waverly Street. Firefighters found heavy fire on the second floor rear, and were initially worried about the fire spreading to neighboring buildings, but they were able to contain it quickly.

Neighbors said the building was boarded up and nobody lived there, and firefighters said that there were no utilities connected to the building.

Firefighters had to be rotated in and out of the building a little faster than normal because of today’s temperatures, officials said.