Keel-laying ceremony held for new Navy attack submarine

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A keel-laying ceremony is being held Saturday morning to mark the start of construction of a new nuclear-powered submarine.

Dana Richardson, wife of the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson, has been named the ship’s sponsor, and as part of the ceremony she will engrave her initials on a steel plate that will be installed in the submarine.

General Dynamics Electric Boat representatives, Navy officials, and Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation are speaking at the 10 a.m. ceremony.

The Virginia-class submarines are replacing the aging Los Angeles-class submarines that have been in service since the late 1970s. The Virginias are 377 feet long with a crew of 15 officers and 120 enlisted, and carry a variety of missiles and torpedoes. Each costs about $2.6 billion and takes roughly two and a half years to join the fleet after construction is started.

General Dynamics Electric Boat is the primary manufacturer of submarines for the Navy.