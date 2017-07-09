Amber Alert canceled after missing Chicopee boy found safe

CHICOPEE, MASS (WPRI) — A 21-month-old boy was found safe after State Police said he was taken by his father after a violent domestic assault, prompting them to issue an Amber Alert.

Massachusetts State Police said that Joshua took Jandel from his mother’s home on Springfield Street in Chicopee around 1:15 Sunday morning.

Jandel Calcorzi was described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, about 2’6″ tall, and weighing 50 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and diaper.

His father, 24-year-old Joshua Calcorzi of Pennsylvania, is now in police custody.

Police say they were both found in Connecticut later in the morning, and that Jandel was in good health. State Police have not yet said what charges Joshua Calcorzi will face.